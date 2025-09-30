Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit and Zepto delivery agents perform Garba together: 'Collaboration no one expected'

Navratri celebrations 2025 are in full swing across India, with cities and towns lit up with colour, music and devotion. Garba nights have become the heart of the festival, attracting thousands of people to community grounds and cultural venues. Amid these grand celebrations, a short clip has emerged online that has captured the festive spirit in an unusual way. Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit and Zepto delivery agents danced Garba together at a Navratri event.(Instagram/vks_lohat )

Viral clip of delivery agents

The video, shared on Instagram by the account @vks_lohat with the caption “Garba paglu,” shows a vibrant Garba event where participants are immersed in dance. The highlight of the clip is the sight of delivery agents from Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto and Zomato coming together on the dance floor. Dressed in their work uniforms, the agents move in perfect sync to the beats of a traditional Garba track.

The cheerful energy of the performance quickly caught the attention of viewers.

Take a look here at the clip:

Social media reactions

The video has triggered a wave of reactions online, with people expressing admiration and amusement in equal measure. One user wrote, “This is the best Navratri video I have seen, these guys are pure vibe.” Another added, “Even delivery agents need to enjoy the festival and this is beautiful to watch.”

Someone else commented, “I ordered food from Zomato and now I know why it was late.” A light-hearted remark came from another viewer who said, “Collaboration no one expected”

A user praised the harmony, noting, “This is what unity looks like, different companies but same joy.” Another said, “The synchronisation is better than half the professional groups I have seen.”

One comment read, “Navratri is about togetherness, and this video proves it perfectly.” Another said, “Festivals are for everyone and this made me smile more than any influencer reel.”