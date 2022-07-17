Swiggy's delivery agent helping his Zomato counterpart wins over Internet. Watch

The Internet is full of videos that never fail to amuse us. Just like this video that showcases two delivery executives from rival companies, Swiggy and Zomato, helping each other in Delhi's scorching heat. Shared on Instagram, the video is doing the rounds on social media and has become netizens' favourite. The video is such that it may make you say, "Divided by companies, united by profession."

The video was shared by an Instagram user named Sannah Arora. "True friendship seen on these extremely hot & unbearable days in Delhi!," reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram. A text insert on the video reads, "True friendship seen on these hot Delhi days." The video shows a Swiggy delivery executive, who is on a motorbike, holding the hand of his Zomato counterpart to help him travel faster in Delhi's scorching heat as he is on a bicycle.

Since being shared a few days ago, the clip has received more than 3.4 million views and over 3.9 lakh likes. The video has also received several comments from the people.

"Bros being bros," posted an individual. "We need this in today's world," commented another. "Divided by companies united by profession" shared a third. "Best thing I saw today," expressed a fourth.

