T20 World Cup: Man proposes to girlfriend during India vs Netherlands match

There are thousands of videos of people proposing to their partners in various ways. Some may like to keep a proposal as a private affair, while others may do it in the grandest way possible. And this man from India decided to showcase his love in front of thousands of people. Amid the current match between India and the Netherlands, which is being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, a man made the decision to propose to his girlfriend. In a video that was shared by the official page of ICC, a man went down on his knees and asked his girlfriend to marry him. The woman in the video seems to be taken aback by surprise but eventually says yes. Around them, the crowd can be heard cheering them on.

Take a look at the man proposing during current India vs Netherlands cricket match:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than seven lakh times. The video also has more than one lakh likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "He is the man of the match!" Another person said, "This is so perfectly panned." A third person said, "Haan ye karlo pahle. By the way, congratulations, happy stadium ring ceremony." "Stadium becoming new proposing place," said a fourth. Many others have reacted using emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON