Take a tour with Google Maps to explore this 36,000 years old ‘art gallery’ in France. Watch

A video posted on the official Instagram page of the Google Maps has created a buzz among people. The clip was also re-shared on Google Arts & Culture Instagram page. It shows a 36,000 years old ‘art gallery’ located in France. The video has left people stunned and there is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

“Want to see some of the oldest art in the world? Take a @googlemaps tour inside the #ChauvetCaves in southern France, where primitive artworks lay undisturbed for 36,000 years, including engravings of horses, mammoths and bears,” they wrote as a part of their caption.

The video shared shows how the cave is viewed using the zoom in feature of the Google Maps and it is incredible to watch. A text insert also shares how it is “one of the oldest art galleries”. The video also explains that located in Southern France, this cave is a UNESCO world heritage site. There is a chance that you will end up watching the video more than once.

Take a look at the post:

The video has been posted about eight hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 54,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “WOW! Thanks for sharing,” posted another. “Love it,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the wonderful video?