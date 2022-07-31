'Talking' cat shares thoughts on taking bath and having treat during it. Watch

Taking a bath is probably one of the least looked-forward-to times in the life of most pets, be they cats or dogs. And the case is quite similar when it comes to this particular cat whose video has been shared on Instagram and has been going steadily viral. The cat can be heard ‘talking’ to its human in order to explain its thoughts on this bath. Soon enough, it can be observed to be relishing a treat in the cutest way ever. The video has been shared on the page dedicated to a cat named Khaleesi or KaKa. The Instagram bio of this cat states that it is based in Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada. The cat is a grey tabby mix and has over 20,000 followers on its page so far.

This adorable video of the cat taking a bath has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “The secret of showering the kitty.” The caption, for some hilarious reason, is complete with the emoji of an octopus. And there is a high chance that this video will make you want to keep watching it on loop and for good reason.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on June 6, the video has gotten more than 1.8 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "I love the fact that they never fight or are aggressive. I just love it that they complain only." "I’m lucky, when I bathe him, it takes me 5 mins and he doesn’t complain at all," another user adds. A third response shares, "Excellent idea."