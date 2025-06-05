Tameez nahi hai to ghar pe raho’: Dhruv Rathee rips into Indian content creators amid Malik Swashbuckler row

Dhruv Rathee slammed Indian content creators who misbehave with women in foreign countries or have total disregard for civic sense while abroad. This came amid the Malik Swashbuckler row. Content creator Malik SD Khan faced severe backlash and was reportedly detained by Turkish authorities after videos showing him disrespecting women and making derogatory remarks about them surfaced online. Dhruv Rathee’s post about Indian content creators who misbehave while in foreign countries has gone viral. (Instagram/@dhruvrathee)

“Indian Tourists are Destroying India’s Reputation,” Rathee wrote while posting a video. The clip starts with a snippet from one of Khan's videos where he asks his audience if he should get a Turkish woman drunk and rape her. As Rathee’s video progresses, it shows other clips that capture Indians disrespecting foreigners.

In his video, he also mentioned the incidents where a few Indian men were caught peeing in the sea in Thailand and the one where a tourist leaned out of his car to touch a lion during a safari - risking his life and that of others.

Rathee called out such content creators and asked them not to visit foreign countries if they could not behave appropriately. “Tameez nahi hai to ghar pe raho,” he continued.

Take a look at Dhruv Rathee’s video:

How did social media react?

An individual questioned, “As viewers, people must also be responsible. Why does the public give views to such content?” Another remarked, “Bro, speaking fact.”

A third expressed, “100% sahi hai Bhai ye jahil logo ki wajaha se desh ka naam kharab hai har country me (It’s so true; because of these people, Indians are getting slammed in every country).” A fourth wrote, “You are so right.”

Who is Dhruv Rathee?

He is an Indian YouTuber and vlogger currently based in Berlin, Germany. His videos often address political, social, and environmental issues, and many question the Indian government’s policies.

Born in Haryana, Rathee completed his mechanical engineering in Germany. He is married to Juli Lbr-Rathee, and the couple welcomed their “little baby boy” in 2024. In addition to his own YouTube channel, he runs a separate vlog with his wife, where the couple captures their travel adventures.