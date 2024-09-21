MacBook-inspired wedding invite: Tamil Nadu cop impresses internet with unique card. Watch

As the wedding season approaches, preparations are in full swing, and Indian weddings, known for their extravagance, require meticulous planning that often begins months ahead. One of the most important elements in these preparations is the wedding invitation, which sets the tone for the grand celebrations to come. A Tamil Nadu cop’s laptop-themed wedding invitation, resembling a real MacBook, went viral. (Instagram/manoj_rationalist)

In a recent viral video, a groom has taken the internet by storm with his unique laptop-themed wedding card. The creative invitation, which closely resembles an Apple MacBook, has left netizens both amused and impressed.

A tech-inspired invitation

Instagram user Manoj Kumar (@manoj_rationalist), a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Thirukovilur, Tamil Nadu, shared a video showcasing the innovative wedding card for his ceremony, which took place on September 16 in Dharmapuri. The card, designed to look like an Apple MacBook Pro, is so detailed that one could easily mistake it for a real laptop.

The invitation has a striking resemblance to a MacBook when viewed from the top, complete with buttons at the bottom to ‘open’ it. Once opened, the top of the card mimics a laptop screen, featuring a Google search bar displaying all the wedding details. The packaging further enhances the tech-inspired theme, as the card is presented just like a newly purchased laptop, adding to its authenticity.

Watch the clip here:

Since the video was posted on Instagram, it has garnered over seven lakh views, with users flooding the comments section. Many were fascinated by the creativity, while some even inquired about the cost of the unique invitation.

Reaction from the internet:

“Wow, this is next-level creativity!” Rahul Nair commented, echoing the thoughts of many who were blown away by the concept. Another user quipped, “I was convinced it was a real MacBook at first glance!” Ketan Pareekh added, “How much did this cost? I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

“This is how you merge tradition with technology,” said another. Several users couldn't resist joking about it, with one writing, “Does it come with a warranty like an actual MacBook?” Dhriti Sharma added, “Imagine trying to use this as a laptop. You’d be the most tech-savvy groom ever!”