‘When two PhDs get married’: Bangladeshi couple’s wedding card goes viral on X

One of the first things couples do after finalising their wedding dates is to create unique invitations that leave a lasting impression. They often search the Internet and ask loved ones for ideas on wording and design. Now, a Bangladeshi couple’s wedding invite is going viral on X. Wondering why? Well, it looks no less than a research paper. The picture shows the wedding card of a couple from Bangladesh. (X/@rayyanparhlo)

“Still can't believe that this is a wedding invitation card,” reads the caption to the wedding card shared on X. The wedding card, which looks like a research paper, is of Sanjana Tabassum Sneha and Mahjib Hossain Imon.

The unique wedding card has a title that includes the names of the couple and the venue, followed by an abstract that explains the importance of marriage. The card also has an introduction with Quranic verses integrated with the place they first met, a methodology that outlines the details of their wedding proceedings, and a conclusion. It also references the surahs from where the Quranic verses were taken.

The tweet, since being shared on November 25, went viral with over 3.2 million views. The share has also collected numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this viral tweet:

“So you’re telling me this ain’t the research paper?” posted an individual.

Another added, “2 researchers are getting married. Understood.”

“Seems more like a research paper,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “That map is useless. Instead, they could have used a QR code that opens up the Google Maps.”

“I kinda like it tbh,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Oh I am doing this.”

“When two PhDs get married,” remarked a seventh.

