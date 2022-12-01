Tamil Nadu fishermen and forest department rescue dolphins stuck in fishing net

In Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, a group of fishermen and employees from the forest department freed two dolphins from fishing nets. IAS official Supriya Sahu uploaded a touching video of the fisherman freeing one of the dolphins from the net and pushing it into the water so it could go back to its natural habitat.

In the short video, the fishermen can be seen quickly untangling the dolphin from the nets. Once the nets are detangled, they take the fish back to the water. At first, the dolphin struggles a bit to swim back but eventually goes deep into the ocean.

The post's caption read, "Tamil Nadu Forest Team & local fishermen successfully rescued and released two dolphins caught in a fishing net in keelkarai Range, Ramanathapuram District today. Great power of fruitful community engagement. We will honour these real Heroes. Kudos Jagdish, DFO Ramnad #TNForest"

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared just a day back. After being shared, it has been viewed 29,000 times, has 1800 likes and several comments. Many appreciated the fishermen's efforts.

A person in the Twitter comments said, "So sweet Kudos to Tamil Nadu forest team and fisherman." A second person said, "Congratulations to both teams for having rescued and released the dolphins." "Excellent, these fishermen should be rewarded," said a third. Many others have said, "Great efforts."