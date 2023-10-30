Tarantula leads to biker's accident in Death Valley National Park in USA

In a bizarre incident in the US, a tarantula caused an accident in the Death Valley National Park on Saturday. According to news release by National Park Service, the accident happened when Swiss tourists travelling in a camper van on CA-190 east of Towne Pass, applied brakes suddenly to avoid hitting the tarantula. As a result, a biker coming from behind the van, crashed into the vehicle. The motorcyclist was then taken to Desert View Hospital in Pahrump. A Tarantula(UNSPLASH)

Meanwhile, authorities have advised vehicle owners to drive slowly through the park."Please drive slowly, especially going down steep hills in the park. Our roads still have gravel patches due to flood damage, and wildlife of all sizes are out," said Superintendent Mike Reynolds, who was the first NPS employee on scene at the accident.

Interestingly, the tarantula escaped unharmed in the incident.

Notably, Death Valley National Park is the hottest, driest and lowest National Park in the United States. It is located in the California and Nevada state. The Park is frequented by tourists for witnessing its amazing landforms. Bighorn sheep, mountain lions, and coyotes are some of the animals found in the natural surroundings.

According to the official website of National Park Service, "Tarantulas spend most of their long lives in underground burrows. People see them most often in the fall, when 8- to 10-year-old male tarantulas leave their burrows to search for a mate. The female sometimes kills and eats him after mating. Even if she doesn’t kill him, the male tarantula rarely lives more than a few more months. However, female tarantulas can live for 25 years, mating multiple times."

