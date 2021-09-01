Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Tax department fact checks Harsh Goenka’s post on papad and GST
trending

Tax department fact checks Harsh Goenka’s post on papad and GST

Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share the post on papad and GST.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Harsh Goenka shared the image on Twitter.(Twitter/@hvgoenka )

Harsh Goneka recently took to Twitter to share a post involving different shapes of papad and GST. In his post he mentioned how GST on papad is based on their shapes. His post attracted many reactions including one from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) who fact checked his claim and replied that it is not the case in reality.

“Did you know that a round papad is exempt from GST and a square papad attracts GST? Can anyone suggest a good chartered accountant who can make me understand the logic?” Harsh Goenka wrote while sharing the post. His post is complete with two images. One picture shows a round shaped papad, while the other one features a square shaped one.

CBIC replied to the post shared by the business tycoon and shared that papad is exempted from GST. “Papad, by whatever name known, is exempt from GST vide Entry No. 96 of GST notification No.2/2017-CT(R). This entry does not distinguish based on the shape of papad. This notification is available at http://cbic.gov.in,” they wrote.

Harsh Goneka also replied to the post by CBIC and wrote, “Thanks for your clarification.”

RELATED STORIES

Take a look at the posts:

What are your thoughts about the posts shared by Harsh Goenka and its reply by CBIC?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
harsh goenka twitter cbic
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

The Belgian Who Loved Hindi

Video of seal pup ‘exploring’ a beach goes viral. Seen it yet?

WWII veteran meets woman who sent him a letter when she was nine-year-old. Watch

Storm the dog interrupts live weather forecast. Hilarious video goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP