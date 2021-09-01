Tax department fact checks Harsh Goenka’s post on papad and GST

Harsh Goneka recently took to Twitter to share a post involving different shapes of papad and GST. In his post he mentioned how GST on papad is based on their shapes. His post attracted many reactions including one from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) who fact checked his claim and replied that it is not the case in reality.

“Did you know that a round papad is exempt from GST and a square papad attracts GST? Can anyone suggest a good chartered accountant who can make me understand the logic?” Harsh Goenka wrote while sharing the post. His post is complete with two images. One picture shows a round shaped papad, while the other one features a square shaped one.

CBIC replied to the post shared by the business tycoon and shared that papad is exempted from GST. “Papad, by whatever name known, is exempt from GST vide Entry No. 96 of GST notification No.2/2017-CT(R). This entry does not distinguish based on the shape of papad. This notification is available at http://cbic.gov.in,” they wrote.

Harsh Goneka also replied to the post by CBIC and wrote, “Thanks for your clarification.”

