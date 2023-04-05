Home / Trending / Taylor Swift gifts signed hat to fan mid-concert. Watch his heartening reaction

Taylor Swift gifts signed hat to fan mid-concert. Watch his heartening reaction

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 05, 2023 04:38 PM IST

Taylor Swift surprised a fan with a signed hat mid-concert. Watch the video inside.

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's brand-new Eras tour has started, and the lineup of events promises to be one of the biggest music shows. While people seem to be greatly enjoying the concert, some are sharing a few incredible moments from the show on social media. Now, another such moment has gone viral. In the clip, you can see Taylor Swift giving her signed hat to a fan.

Taylor Swift gifts signed hat to fan mid-concert. (Instagram/@jaylan_jamming_arlington)
Taylor Swift gifts signed hat to fan mid-concert. (Instagram/@jaylan_jamming_arlington)

According to People magazine. Talor Swift surprised Jaylan Ford, a dancer, by gifting him her fedora hat during the third night of her Texas tour. Ford shared the video of the same on Instagram. He wrote, “Thanks soo much, here's the full video. Thank you all again, be outside today; love putting on a show.”

The now-viral clip shows Taylor Swift performing the song '22' along with her dancers. As she comes near the audience, she hands her cap to Jaylan, who is standing nearby.

Take a look at the clip here:

This video was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 3,000 times. The clip also has several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "I absolutely love this for you." Another person wrote, "Soo happy for you! You definitely deserve it." A third posted, "That's AMAZING!!!!! You deserve it for bringing so much joy to Arlington!!" "Why am I crying? So amazing! Happy for you!" shared a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taylor swift concert instagram tour + 2 more
taylor swift concert instagram tour + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out