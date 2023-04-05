Taylor Swift gifts signed hat to fan mid-concert. Watch his heartening reaction

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's brand-new Eras tour has started, and the lineup of events promises to be one of the biggest music shows. While people seem to be greatly enjoying the concert, some are sharing a few incredible moments from the show on social media. Now, another such moment has gone viral. In the clip, you can see Taylor Swift giving her signed hat to a fan. Taylor Swift gifts signed hat to fan mid-concert. (Instagram/@jaylan_jamming_arlington)

According to People magazine. Talor Swift surprised Jaylan Ford, a dancer, by gifting him her fedora hat during the third night of her Texas tour. Ford shared the video of the same on Instagram. He wrote, “Thanks soo much, here's the full video. Thank you all again, be outside today; love putting on a show.”

The now-viral clip shows Taylor Swift performing the song '22' along with her dancers. As she comes near the audience, she hands her cap to Jaylan, who is standing nearby.

Take a look at the clip here:

This video was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 3,000 times. The clip also has several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "I absolutely love this for you." Another person wrote, "Soo happy for you! You definitely deserve it." A third posted, "That's AMAZING!!!!! You deserve it for bringing so much joy to Arlington!!" "Why am I crying? So amazing! Happy for you!" shared a fourth.