Teacher retires after more than 50 years. Whole school sends her off

Teachers are such great role models who shape the future of so many children. When they retire, students get emotional as they made so many memories with them. In a really heartwarming video, a woman who retired as a teacher after being in the profession for 50 years was given an emotional send off on her final day at the job. The video may make you teary-eyed as it is really emotional to watch.

“My mom has taught at this high school for 50 years. She was 22 when she started as an English teacher. Today was her last day. The entire school sent her off as she left the building one last time,” says the text inserts on the video explaining the whole scenario. The woman looks really overwhelmed when she saw her students and fellow teachers lining up to bid her goodbye on her retirement. Everyone stood and applauded her as she made her way of the school building.

The video was posted by the Instagram account katherineinmanhattan one day ago. It has got more than 1,100 views so far. The woman who posted the video is named Katherine and she lives in New York city.

“Wholesome teacher content. Congrats on retirement, mom!!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“What an incredibly special moment. All the minds and lives she’s touched and influenced. Happy retirement. She’s more than earned it,” commented an Instagram user. “Beautiful! Wishing your mom a wonderful, healthy, and long retirement!” wrote another. A third individual posted, “This gave me goosebumps and teary eyes. Your mom is a badass if you don’t mind me saying so! Wishing her the BEST retirement filled with everything she has ever dreamt it would be plus more.”

