Teachers' Day 2023: Mumbai Police blends 'things teachers say' with road safety

Mumbai Police took to their social media handle to commemorate the Teachers’ Day that is being celebrated today, September 5. The police department shared a video where they creatively inserted common things that teachers often say and used them to talk about road safety. The post has left people saying how they can remember the instances where their teachers said those things.

Teachers' Day 2023: Mumbai Police post on the day emphasises road safety. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

“Don’t make us say ‘This is the Worst Batch We’ve Seen Driving’. Let’s all be a little more mindful of our driving etiquette and must-haves!” wrote Mumbai Police while sharing a video on Instagram.

The video shared by Mumbai Police opens with the text: “Things teachers say, we could say to you too.” The video then transitions to the dialogues that the police department can say to the public when they unnecessarily honk, forget their licence, and break traffic rules because others do it too.

Watch the quirky video shared by Mumbai Police on Teachers’ Day 2023 here:

The Instagram post was shared a few hours ago. Nearly 10,000 people have since viewed it. Many even liked the Mumbai Police’s post and shared their views in the comments.

Here’s what people have to say about Mumbai Police’s Teachers’ Day post:

An Instagram user wrote, “Stand in a straight line behind the white line.”

“What creatives! I could literally hear my teachers say all of these,” expressed another.

A third commented, “Whosoever is handling social media. Legend bhai [brother].”

“Happy Teachers’ Day,” posted a fourth, while a fifth commented, “Superb!”

What are your thoughts on this post shared by Mumbai Police? Did this video remind you of your teachers?

About Teachers’ Day

Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to commemorate the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice President and former President of India. He was also a renowned scholar, philosopher, and recipient of the prestigious Bharat Ratna award. The day also honours his contributions to the field of education.

