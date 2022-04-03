Teacher’s reaction on winning $25,000 Milken Award will melt your heart. Watch

Teachers are the most important role models that can shape their students’ life. You always remember that one teacher from your school who was your favourite and made you fall in love with a particular subject. It is heartwarming to see the efforts of teachers being recognised. Like this video of a teacher who received a $25,000 surprise as she was awarded the Milken Award. The reaction of the teacher on winning the award will melt your heart as the students cheer for her.

The video was posted by the page Good News Movement on Instagram 14 hours ago and it has got 1.6 million views so far. In the video, the teacher named Erica Quale is announced as the winner of the award and she can’t believe herself as she puts her hands over her mouth while the crowd erupts in applause. She takes a moment to gather herself and feels overwhelmed.

She won the Milken Educator Award which has a prize money of $25,000. She teaches 8th grade social studies at Wachter Middle School in Bismarck, North Dakota, says the text on the video. “She brings history to life for her students by keeping them moving and engaged in the classroom,” further reads the text. As she goes up on the stage to receive the award, her students can be seen clapping and cheering for her.

“$25,000 Surprise!!! This teacher Erica got the surprise of a lifetime! TheMilken Awardis a national recognition to honour and celebrate outstanding teachers. Listen to those cheers from herstudentsand colleagues. That’s love! Congratulations,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Teachers are so important,” an Instagram user commented. “My mom won this award about 20 years ago! It’s a big deal! Congratulations to this deserving teacher!” posted another. A third said, “This one has me in tears, educators only do this impossible job for the love of teaching and to see someone recognised like that is heartwarming!”

What do you think about this wholesome video?