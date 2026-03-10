Techie calls out ‘delusion’ around tech salaries after PG owner assumes he earns ₹3 lakh a month
A techie shared how his PG owner assumed he earned ₹3 lakh monthly.
A tech professional recently sparked an online discussion after sharing a humorous yet telling interaction with his paying guest accommodation owner about salaries in the technology sector.
Taking to X, a man identified as Abhishek wrote about a conversation that left him amused. In his post, he said: “The amount of delusion created among common folks in India regarding tech jobs is crazy,, My PG owner asks me today - ‘Bhaiya aapki monthly salary 3 Lakh hai na, dont lie’ - bhaii itni hoti toh mai tumhare paas rehta thodi.”
The Hindi portion of his post roughly translates to: “Brother, your monthly salary is ₹3 lakh, right? Don’t lie. If I actually earned that much, do you think I would still be living in your PG?”
The candid remark resonated with many social media users who felt that assumptions about tech salaries are often exaggerated. While the technology industry is widely perceived as lucrative, many professionals say the reality is far more nuanced.
Social media users relate to the experience
Soon after it was shared, the post began drawing reactions from users who said they had encountered similar assumptions from friends, relatives or acquaintances. Many pointed out that the narrative around high paying tech jobs often overlooks the large number of professionals who earn more modest salaries.
One user responded to the post saying, “I feel the same,” suggesting that misconceptions about income levels are quite common. Another commented, “Corporate salaries are way overhyped these days.”
Some users reacted with humour. One person wrote, “Hahaha, this made me laugh”.
Others joined the discussion with their own takes on the issue. One user remarked, “People assume every tech employee earns like a Silicon Valley engineer.” Another added, “The reality of most tech jobs is very different from what people imagine.”
