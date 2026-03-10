Techie calls out ‘delusion’ around tech salaries after PG owner assumes he earns ₹3 lakh a month

A tech professional recently sparked an online discussion after sharing a humorous yet telling interaction with his paying guest accommodation owner about salaries in the technology sector. A techie’s post about his PG owner assuming a ₹3 lakh salary went viral. (Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: Bengaluru techie gives grandfather’s rotary phone an AI makeover: ‘I was tired of talking to ugly plastic boxes’)

Taking to X, a man identified as Abhishek wrote about a conversation that left him amused. In his post, he said: “The amount of delusion created among common folks in India regarding tech jobs is crazy,, My PG owner asks me today - ‘Bhaiya aapki monthly salary 3 Lakh hai na, dont lie’ - bhaii itni hoti toh mai tumhare paas rehta thodi.”

The Hindi portion of his post roughly translates to: “Brother, your monthly salary is ₹3 lakh, right? Don’t lie. If I actually earned that much, do you think I would still be living in your PG?”

The candid remark resonated with many social media users who felt that assumptions about tech salaries are often exaggerated. While the technology industry is widely perceived as lucrative, many professionals say the reality is far more nuanced.

Take a look here at the post: