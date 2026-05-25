Techie claims company offered ₹23,000 internship but asked for ₹1,594 to confirm enrolment: 'Pure scam'

A Jaipur-based techie has exposed an internship offer that allegedly asked candidates to pay a fee before joining the company. The post, shared on X by user Poonam, quickly went viral and drew reactions from several users who claimed they had received similar offers. Netizens called the offer a scam and warned students against paying companies for internships. (Representational image/Unsplash)

Sharing a screenshot of the internship details, Poonam sarcastically wrote, “Internship mil gyi guys. But phle company ko pocket money chahiye…”

According to the offer letter, the internship promised a monthly basic pay of ₹22,500 along with performance-based incentives. It also mentioned an internet allowance of ₹500 per month, taking the gross monthly salary to ₹23,500. The listed in-hand salary was ₹23,000 per month.

The document further stated that interns would be assigned a client and project after onboarding and that the stipend would be paid only after successful completion of the assigned work. It also asked candidates to pay ₹1,594 as “internship fees” to confirm their enrolment. Applicants were instructed to complete the payment online through a shared internship form link.

The offer letter also claimed that after successful payment, candidates would receive a confirmation email along with onboarding details, login credentials, platform access, mentor information and internship session links by the end of the day. Additionally, the internship allowed candidates to choose a flexible joining date.