Techie claims he was laid off for not replying to manager's message during holiday: 'Extremely fragile ego'

“I don’t have any backup source of Income. I wasn't even given any warning or any PIP. The only thing that hurts them is I hadn't replied to their message during this Christmas & New Year holiday as it was holiday for all and I was enjoying somewhere out of city. For few days my phone didn't had any signal due to high altitude, they thought I switched off my phone intentionally (creep management thoughts). Basically, it's their ego that landed me in this scenario,” he continued.

“Hi, I’m 29 and recently got laid off from my software Developer job due to my manager's fragile ego. I never thought I’d be writing something like this, but here I am,” the OP wrote.

In a Reddit post titled “Laid off from Software Job just bcz I didn’t responded to manager’s message during holiday”, the techie said he was terminated without warning or a performance improvement plan. He alleged that his manager took offence after he did not reply to a message while he was travelling in a remote, high-altitude area with poor phone connectivity during the holidays.

A 29-year-old software developer has claimed that he was laid off from his job after failing to respond to his manager’s message during the Christmas-New Year holidays, sparking a discussion online about workplace boundaries and employee rights.

The techie said that he has worked in the software industry for years and currently works as a Frontend Developer. “The layoff wasn’t performance-related, but they given this reason only. Maybe they won't even release my docs, just scared of it,” he wrote.

He said he had updated his job portals and was applying actively while trying “not to panic”. He added that the job market feels “brutal”, especially as employers increasingly expect wide-ranging skills amid AI-related competition. He concluded his post asking users for practical advice rather than “motivational quotes” on how to recover from a sudden layoff.

Social media reactions The post drew strong reactions from users who shared advice and similar experiences.

One user urged the OP to “write to the labour commissioner”.

Another wrote, “It’s sad to accept but somewhere we’re still SLAVES when it comes to job. So best option is to follow what’s in lines with company/culture or manager in this case or be so good that they can’t replace or if they can - we can find another job in sometime. I understand the pain & sadness here but sadly this is slavery we praise.”

“You were on their hit list to fire, but they were looking for a reason and they just got a little reason to fire you,” wrote a third user.

“Indian managers have extremely fragile ego. But since they hold a lot of power and influence over the senior leadership, if you will challenge manager’s ego, he will make you pay for it. I have experienced it myself in 2024. The best way is to avoid a conflict until absolutely necessary,” commented another.

