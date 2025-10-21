Techie forgets backpack on Bangalore airport shuttle, here's how staff tracked it down in minutes

In a heartwarming incident that has won praise online, a techie who forgot his backpack on a Bengaluru airport shuttle managed to get it back within minutes, after staff traced the exact bus using his UPI payment timestamp. The pic shows the techie standing with the staff member who facilitated the retrieval.(X/@dexter_2397)

The man, who posted about the incident on X, said that he boarded a BMTC KIA shuttle to Kempegowda International Airport, and realised just before check-in that he had forgotten his bag on the bus. With no ticket or bus number, he approached airport staff for help. Officials then used the exact time of his UPI transaction to identify the vehicle and contact the driver, who located the bag and returned it to the terminal.

Sharing about the incident, X user Jaskaran Singh wrote, “forgot my backpack on a kia shuttle bus to bangalore airport and realized just before check-in. staff traced the bus number using my upi transaction and got my bag back. love how this tech city solves everything. huge thanks to mr. ravi for the help.”

The techie also shared a photo of himself standing with the staff member who facilitated the retrieval.

Social media reactions

The post has gone viral, with users lauding the airport staff’s helpfulness.

“These are the people who make blr a better place,” one user wrote.

“See the world of X is very hostile. If we read tweets one would assume Localites hate non localites n all. But in reality localites of Karnataka are very understanding and helpful. It is precisely these qualities which lead to B'luru rise on world forum. Hopefully it wud contd,” commented another.

“That’s such a relief! Kudos to the staff and the power of tech, only in Bangalore!” remarked a third user.

“Kannadigas are lovely humble people who welcome all. We just expect those visiting us or making Karnataka thier home show some basic decency , learn local language, tradition. I hope you will, if you make Karnataka your home,” expressed one user.