Techie reveals 6 reasons why 90% of job seekers never land their dream jobs

Many job seekers find themselves trapped in an endless cycle of applications and rejections, often without understanding why they are not landing offers. To help professionals navigate this challenge, a Kerala-based techie, Abhishek Nair, shared six key reasons why most job seekers fail to secure employment. His insights, based on personal experience and mentoring candidates, have sparked widespread discussion online.

In a detailed post on X, Nair recounted a conversation with a recruiter friend who revealed why 90% of candidates struggle to get hired.

The six biggest mistakes job seekers make

1. Zero practical experience

“In today’s world, where it’s easier than ever to build websites and projects, if your resume or portfolio lacks solid projects, you don’t deserve a job. You don’t need to build the next Facebook or Twitter – but a calculator app won’t cut it either,” Nair advised, urging professionals to develop meaningful projects.

2. Applying blindly

Many job seekers send out resumes indiscriminately, hoping for a response. However, Nair warned against this approach, calling it a sign of desperation.

3. Zero personal brand

“If your only presence online is a private Instagram account and a LinkedIn profile with 12 connections, you’re invisible to recruiters,” Nair pointed out. He suggested that job seekers stand out by showcasing their work online, sharing their projects, and documenting their learning experiences—even as beginners.

4. No networking game

Networking plays a crucial role in job hunting, yet many professionals neglect it. “If you’re not building relationships with devs, recruiters, or hiring managers on X, LinkedIn, or Discord communities, you’re making your job search 10x harder. Your first 10 DMs will probably get ignored but that 11th DM could change your career,” he said.

5. Resume full of buzzwords

Generic resumes filled with adjectives like “hardworking” and “self-motivated” fail to impress recruiters. Nair advised candidates to highlight their problem-solving skills, tools used, and measurable impact instead of resorting to clichés.

6. Waiting for the ‘Perfect Job’

Hesitating to apply until the ‘right time’ or acquiring another skill can be a major mistake. “Nobody is coming to save you. The best opportunities go to those already in motion, not those waiting to be ready,” Nair stated.

Social media reactions

Nair’s post quickly gained traction, garnering over 2 lakh views and sparking widespread discussion. Many users resonated with his insights, sharing their own experiences.

One user remarked, “This is painfully accurate! I wasted months applying blindly before realising I needed a better strategy.”

Another commented, “Building a personal brand changed my job search completely. Recruiters started reaching out to me instead of the other way around!”

A third user shared, “Networking really works! I got my last job through a LinkedIn connection, not a job portal.”

One frustrated job seeker added, “It’s so true about the ‘perfect job’ myth. I kept waiting to feel ready and missed so many opportunities.”

A final comment read, “Rejections hurt, but this thread really puts things into perspective. Time to rethink my approach.”