Techie says Patna lets him save more than Bengaluru, urges Bihar CM to create IT jobs

An IT professional’s post about the cost of living in Bengaluru has led to a discussion about job opportunities in Bihar. He said nearly 30% of his salary goes towards expenses when he stays in Bengaluru, while he is able to save considerably more when working from Patna.

Techie discusses Bihar’s need for an IT industry. (Representational image generated using AI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an X post, Rahul Kumar Yadav, who works in the IT sector, urged Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to focus on building a stronger IT ecosystem in the state. .

Techie compares Bengaluru, Patna expenses

Yadav said he works in IT on a hybrid model, which means he spends time working from both cities. According to him, living in Patna allows him to save a significant portion of his salary, while staying in Bengaluru means spending almost 30% on rent, groceries, travel and other expenses.

He argued that his experience is shared by thousands of people from Bihar who move to other states for work. While these workers contribute to the economies of the cities they move to, Yadav believes Bihar could benefit more if similar opportunities were available within the state.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

“If IT companies and opportunities come to Bihar, that money can circulate within Bihar’s economy, creating jobs, growing local businesses, and helping families save more,” he wrote.

Yadav also urged the state government to develop a strong IT ecosystem instead of making young professionals leave Bihar in search of jobs.

“We don’t just want to leave Bihar for opportunities. We want those opportunities in Bihar,” he said.

Take a look:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internet discusses jobs in Bihar

One user wrote, “This is what my point is. Why can’t Bihar government bring industries in Bihar? If required, we as people from Maharashtra and other states would definitely support you on this issue. But you guys need to stand up and raise your voice.”

Another user took a humorous view of Bengaluru’s high living costs, writing, “Bengaluru doesn’t just take 30% of your salary, it charges rent for the privilege of commuting through three flyovers to buy coriander. Hybrid work here is basically paying city prices for occasional office attendance.”

One user said, “100% agree, brother. I almost save my entire salary when I was in Patna. Last time I came to Patna, I noticed one thing: cafe culture is growing very fast in the city. I think the government should lift a ban on liquor.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: Indian traveller spots notice in Hindi at Thailand hostel: ‘I felt embarrassed seeing this’)

Another user wrote, “I’ve always said, Bangalore money stays in Bangalore. There are so many parents funding college life or early career of kids in Bangalore.”

One commenter said, “This should have happened long back. Bihar and Jharkhand already lost many opportunities like this. They never focused in this area.”

However, not everyone agreed with Yadav’s argument. One user wrote, “In other states, you are not helping anyone except yourself! Your income has increased after moving there and not their per capita. Their per capita was good, that’s why you moved there.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)