Techie shares why he quit his 'dream job' at Microsoft: 'My life was on autopilot'

A software engineer has caught the internet's attention after opening up about why he decided to leave what he once considered his dream job at Microsoft.

Verma joined Microsoft in Hyderabad as a software engineer in December 2025. (Instagram/@vidhu.verma_)

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Taking to Instagram, Vidhu Verma, who according to his LinkedIn profile joined Microsoft in Hyderabad as a software engineer in December 2025, shared his reflections, saying that achieving a long-held goal was not the "happy ending" he had imagined.

"Everybody thinks landing your dream job is the happy ending. But nobody tells you what happens when you leave," Verma said at the beginning of the video.

Reflecting on his time at the company, he described how work gradually became routine. "For months, my life was on autopilot. Same routine, same office, same badge. Until one day, I resigned," he said.

Verma added that leaving the company he had always wanted to work for brought mixed emotions. "I had just left the company I dreamed of working for. And honestly, I wasn't sure how I felt. Part of me was excited. Another part kept asking myself, 'Did I make the right decision?'" he said.

Watch the video below:

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, the techie also said that his notice period gave him a chance to pause and reflect. During that time, he took a solo trip and reconnected with friends and family - experiences that helped him gain a new perspective on career growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, the techie also said that his notice period gave him a chance to pause and reflect. During that time, he took a solo trip and reconnected with friends and family - experiences that helped him gain a new perspective on career growth. {{/usCountry}}

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"Every dream eventually becomes your new normal. The goals become bigger, the fears become different, and maybe growing up isn't just about reaching one destination. It's about having the courage to choose the next chapter," he said.

(Also Read: Startup founder who returned $2 million to investors explains why she quit: 'Hardest decision of my life')

Social media reactions

The post drew supportive reactions from social media users, many of whom related to his experience.

"Wishing you nothing but the best for this new chapter!" one user commented.

Another wrote, "Leaving Amazon at my peak taught me something: comfort is a signal, not a reward. Real growth starts when you walk away from it."

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One user called the video "Inspiring," while another simply wrote, "The new normal."