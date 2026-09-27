Techie warns software engineers against long-term loans amid AI rise: ‘Do not bet family’s financial security’

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the technology sector and raise questions around the future of jobs, a tech professional has advised software engineers to think carefully before committing to long-term loans, regardless of how much they currently earn.

A techie urged software engineers to rethink long-term EMIs as AI continued to reshape the industry. (Instagram/princi.vershwal)

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Taking to Instagram, Princi Vershwal shared a video in which she cautioned tech professionals against assuming that today’s salaries and job security would remain unchanged for the next decade or more.

“If you are a software engineer, no matter what your package is, whether it's 40 lakh, 50 lakh, or 1 crore rupees, do not take any long-term loan, because AI is very real. And unless you have a very solid plan, you cannot bet the financial security of your family on software engineering in 2026. This is very real. I'm not spreading fear here; I'm just telling you what I am seeing happening with my friends. Getting laid off with an EMI, with an EMI coming up next month, is super, super stressful. And it’s possible your job might not go this year, or next year, but software engineering after 15 years, while your loan is still ongoing, a lot will have changed. So be very careful of your financial decisions right now,” she said in the video.

‘Getting laid off with EMIs is another level’

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{{^usCountry}} The text overlaid on the clip further highlighted the financial pressure that can follow a sudden job loss. It read, “Getting laid off is stressful. Getting laid off with EMIs to pay is another level”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The text overlaid on the clip further highlighted the financial pressure that can follow a sudden job loss. It read, “Getting laid off is stressful. Getting laid off with EMIs to pay is another level”. {{/usCountry}}

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Vershwal clarified in the caption that she was not suggesting software engineering jobs would disappear altogether. Instead, she questioned whether professionals should make long-term financial commitments on the assumption that the industry would remain unchanged.

“I’m not saying software engineering is disappearing. I’m saying 15 years is a very long time to assume our jobs, salaries and skills will stay the same,” she wrote.

Watch the clip here:

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Social media users react

The post attracted reactions from users, several of whom agreed with the broader message about financial caution.

“This is actually practical advice,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Long-term EMIs can become a huge burden.”

A third person described the video as timely, writing, “This is a much-needed reality check.” A fourth user echoed concerns around lengthy financial commitments and said, “Long-term EMIs can become a huge burden.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)