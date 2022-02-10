Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Teddy Day 2022: These memes will leave you laughing out loud
trending

Teddy Day 2022: These memes will leave you laughing out loud

Teddy Day is the fourth day of the Valentine’s Week which falls on February 10.
Teddy Day is celebrated on February 10. (@Impritam67/Twitter)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:19 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

The Valentine’s Week is on and today is the fourth day of the festival of love. People smitten by love are eager to celebrate all the days of this romantic festival and try to make every day of this week special. 

After Rose Day, Propose Day, and Chocolate Day, we are on the fourth day of Valentine’s Day. It is Teddy Day that is celebrated on February 10 every year. And, this day is significant for those celebrating with their partners as they can gift cuddly and cute teddy bears to their loved ones.

Teddy bears have always been a great gift since time immemorial. Who doesn’t like getting a teddy bear to hug and comfort them when they need? Teddy bears are a great option to gift your romantic partner and the different colours of teddy bears also hold special significance. So, many are also sharing posts on Twitter about this special gift they received. People are also posting other shares, including hilarious memes.

RELATED STORIES

We collected various memes about Teddy Day that will tickle your funny bone. 

Here is a collection of memes that will make you laugh out loud. 

So, tell us what are your plans for Teddy Day? Are you planning on gifting a teddy bear to your partner or just sitting back and sharing funny memes?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
valentines day
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
RBI Monetary Policy
Election 2022 Live
ICAI CA Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Happy Promise Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP