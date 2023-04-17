Teen develops sensor-enabled shoe to aid visually impaired navigate with ease. See pics

A teen from the Karimganj district of Assam has designed a sensor-enabled smart shoe to assist visually impaired individuals. Ankurit Karmakar, a class 9 student at Rowland’s Memorial High School, created the shoe to help blind people avoid obstacles while walking. The shoe is equipped with sensors that can detect objects in the user’s path and alert them through a buzzer, making it easier for the visually impaired to navigate their surroundings with greater independence and safety.

Ankurit Karmakar with the sensor-enabled shoe. (Twitter/ANI)

“Ankurit Karmakar, a 9th standard student from Karimganj designed a sensor-enabled smart shoe for the visually impaired. ‘I made this smart shoe for blind people. My aim is to become a scientist. I’ll do more such work that’ll help people & make their life easier,’ he said,” wrote news agency ANI while sharing a few pictures. The images show a typical pair of shoes, but in reality, one of the shoes has a built-in sensor and buzzer to alert users. The shoe operates using a small battery.

They replied to their own tweet and wrote, “If there’s an obstacle in the way, the sensor in the shoe will detect it and the buzzer will give an alert. When the buzzer will ring, the visually impaired person will be able to hear it and he can become alert and act accordingly to avoid the obstacle: Ankurit Karmakar.” Karmakar, who aspires to become a scientist, shared that the shoe is inspired by an individual from Great Britain who also made the same kind of shoe, reported ANI.

Since being shared on April 4, the primary tweet has received over 9,500 likes and thousands of retweets. The tweet has also accumulated a flurry of responses from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

“Lidar on shoes.. not very cost efficient, but still impressive for a 9th class student,” wrote a Twitter user. Another added, “Good invention. But in practical life, it will keep beeping.” “Patent it as fast as you can,” suggested a third. A fourth wrote, “Great initiative.” “Kudos to his empathy for the visually impaired and his creativity,” commented a fifth.

