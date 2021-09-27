Teen's fierce dance video wows people, goes viral. Watch

A video featuring a teen dancer named Alysa Gutierrez-Sierra wowed people and went viral after being shared on the official Instagram page of YouTube. The video showcases Alysa's fierce dance routine and has amazed people. There is a possibility that the video will have the same effect on you too.

“@alysathestar’s got the moves. Catch dance videos with friends and vlogs about Puerto Rican-Peruvian family life on Alysa’s channel,” YouTube wrote while sharing the video.

We won't give away too much, so take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered various comments. It has also been re-shared by many across different social media platforms. There were many who wrote “Wow” to express their reactions. A few also shared fire emoticons.

