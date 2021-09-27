Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Teen's fierce dance video wows people, goes viral. Watch

The video shows the fierce dance routine of Alysa Gutierrez-Sierra. 
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 06:50 PM IST
The video of the teen's dance routine amazed people.(Instagram/@alysathestar)

A video featuring a teen dancer named Alysa Gutierrez-Sierra wowed people and went viral after being shared on the official Instagram page of YouTube. The video showcases Alysa's fierce dance routine and has amazed people. There is a possibility that the video will have the same effect on you too.

“@alysathestar’s got the moves. Catch dance videos with friends and vlogs about Puerto Rican-Peruvian family life on Alysa’s channel,” YouTube wrote while sharing the video.

We won't give away too much, so take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered various comments. It has also been re-shared by many across different social media platforms. There were many who wrote “Wow” to express their reactions. A few also shared fire emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

youtube video instagram
