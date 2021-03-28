Home / Trending / Teens left suspended in air after slingshot ride gets stuck. How they were rescued
Teens left suspended in air after slingshot ride gets stuck. How they were rescued

While many praised the firefighters for safely recovering the teens, some expressed how they will never get on such rides.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 09:20 PM IST
The image shows the teens being rescued.(Facebook/@Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS)

A tale of rescue of two teens who got stuck while on a slingshot ride was recently shared on Facebook by Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS.

“Osceola Tower 72 and City of Kissimmee Fire Department Tower 11 worked together tonight to perform a successful high angle rescue of two teens who became stuck, suspended 30-40' in the air on a malfunctioning ride at Old Town, along West U.S. 192 in Kissimmee. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident,” they wrote. Their share is complete with a few images of the rescue.

Since being shared on March 26, people dropped all sorts of appreciative comments under the post. Many praised the firefighters for safely recovering the teens. Some expressed how they will never get on such rides.

“Awesome job to our local firefighters,” wrote a Facebook user. “I’m never getting on that,” shared another.

The firefighters used bucket truck to rescue the pair who had been stuck on the ride for nearly two hours, reports Fox 35.

What do you think of the rescue story?

