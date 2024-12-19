Telangana man's ‘irresponsible’ stunt of throwing 20,000 in bush lands him in trouble with police

Social media content creators often go to extreme lengths to gain attention, sometimes without considering the consequences of their actions. One such stunt recently landed an Instagram influencer in trouble with the police. The creator filmed himself throwing ₹20,000 in cash onto the roadside as part of a money hunt challenge. The reckless act reportedly caused chaos, endangering public safety, and disrupted traffic. Taking swift action, police arrested him for his “irresponsible” behaviour. A content creator was arrested after throwing ₹ 20,000 in a bush. (X/@RachakondaCop)

“Irresponsible Instagram Content Creator Arrested. Recently, a viral video showed an individual throwing a ₹20,000 bundle on the roadside of ORR and challenging viewers to a #MoneyHunt. This irresponsible act caused chaos, inconvenience, and posed a significant threat to #RoadSafety,” Rachakonda Police wrote on X.

The department added that a case was registered against the man, which led to his arrest. “Such reckless acts not only endanger lives but also set a bad example for others. #SocialMedia should be a platform to inspire and educate, not to act irresponsibly,” the police further explained, adding, “Use your social media platform wisely—create content responsibly.”

The video, a montage of two clips, opens with the influencer inviting people to find a bundle of cash that he t in a bush. The next part of the clip captures him getting arrested.

Take a look at the video shared by the police:

Social media applauds police:

“He has scammed hundreds and hundreds of innocent people, too; please make sure he is in jail for a long time. And that money he threw in the bushes is not his hard-earned money!” accused an X user. “He had provoked so many minor children into betting. Please have a look at that as well,” joined another.

A third commented, “He thought people would go on a money hunt, but the police have rightly gone on his hunt.” A fourth wrote, “Thanks for taking strict and immediate action against ... irrelevant and irresponsible content creators.”