Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Telangana weaver makes saree that fits into matchbox. See pictures
trending

Telangana weaver makes saree that fits into matchbox. See pictures

K. T. Rama Rao recently took to Twitter to share a creation by weaver Nalla Vijay who made a saree that fits into a matchbox.
Nalla Vijay presenting the saree he wove that can fit into a matchbox. (twitter/@MinisterKTR)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 07:58 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Seeing local artisans excel at their crafts and present them internationally and nationally makes us all very proud. A recent tweet from the official account of KT Rama Rao, the minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, details such a story. It talks about a masterpiece created by a talented weaver.

The weaver named Nalla Vijay hails from the Sircilla town in Telangana. He has successfully woven a saree which is made of pure silk and can fit into a matchbox because of how finely spun it is. He recently showcased his creation in Hyderabad to ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Sabitha Indrareddy and V Srinivas Goud, along with KT Rama Rao himself.

Take a look at the tweet for yourself:

RELATED STORIES

Since being shared on January 11, this post has garnered more than 650 likes and several supportive comments for the talented young weaver.

Many flocked to the comments section to post clapping emojis in order to compliment Nalla Vijay. “Great talent,” posted a Twitter user. “Hats off brother,” commented another. “Vijay, hope your dreams come true!” expressed a third. “Great effort,” wrote another.

What are your thoughts on this magnificent creation?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saree silk telangana twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Delhi temperature
National Youth Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP