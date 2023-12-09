Temjen Imna Along dons chef’s hat to make chicken roll. Watch

Temjen Imna Along took to X to share a video that captures his cooking skills. It shows how the Nagaland minister cooks a chicken roll and then savours it. While many appreciated the minister for sharing the video, some jokingly asked when they could get an invite from him to try his dishes.

The image shows Temjen Imna Along making a chicken roll. (X/@AlongImna)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He shared a caption with the video in Hindi. When translated into English it reads, “Tell the truth, you felt like eating it too. But I will not be able to feed in virtual mode. If you come here, it would be a different case.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The video opens to show him standing in a kitchen. He then goes on to fry the paratha with egg to prepare the base for the roll. Towards the end, he is also seen eating the dish and enjoying it.

Take a look at this video shared by Temjen Imna Along:

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, it has collected close to 57,000 views. The video has also accumulated nearly 3,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

How did people react to Temjen Imna Along’s video?

“You invite me, I will visit to eat,” wrote an X user. “Sir, please invite me to a meal,” added another. “I am coming to eat a dish cooked by you,” joined a third. “My favourite politician. Thanks for sharing the video,” expressed a fourth.