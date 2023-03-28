Are you a dog lover? If yes, chances are your social media feed must be filled with pictures and videos of these furry little babies. Seeing dog posts always make people happy. So, if you are in search of yet another dog-related post, recently, Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shared an adorable video of dogs. Chances are this video will tug at your heartstrings and make you say aww.

Temjen Imna Along shares video of dogs playing with a balloon. (Twitter/@AlongImna)

"Why should humans have all the fun, right," wrote Temjen Imna Along as he shared a video. In the clip, you can see a bunch of dogs in the field. All of them are playing with a balloon by constantly jumping and hitting it with their nose.

Take a look at the clip here:

Adorable, isn't it? This video was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over two lakh times, and the numbers are only increasing. Several people have also liked and commented on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "1st four hits made by only one dog. He is really into the game." Another person added, "This is so sweet." A third person added, "Balloon: who let the dogs out, woah-woah?!" "Border collies seem like such sweet breeds," added a fourth.