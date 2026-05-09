Tenant says ‘actual cost of finding a flat in Gurgaon was 3,52,000’, explains why

If you think the most expensive part of moving to Gurgaon is the rent, think again. A former corporate professional recently decided to track the "true cost" of finding a 2BHK in the Millennium City, and the final receipt is enough to make any renter weep. From losing token money to spending thousands on cabs for failed visits, the individual claimed that they spent a staggering ₹3.52 lakh before even spending their first night in the new home. The viral post has sparked a fresh debate over the brutal "broker math" and the hidden costs of securing a roof in Tier-1 cities in India.

A picture shared along with a post on Reddit. (Screengrab (Reddit))

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“I tracked every rupee I spent finding ONE flat in Gurgaon ( ₹3,52,000). It's not just the brokerage fee and it's insane,” the individual wrote, adding that they started the calculation after quitting their job.

Also Read: ‘ ₹80K rent for 2BHK in Bandra’: Mumbai woman says her apartment feels ‘priceless’ despite high rent

How did the tenant spend ₹ 3.52 lakh?

The individual posted, “Quit my job a month ago and decided to do the most masochistic thing possible - track every cost of finding a 2BHK in Gurgaon, down to the rupee. I got one for about 90k (yes, I know I went overboard).”

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{{^usCountry}} The tenant claimed spending ₹45,000 in brokerage, ₹4,200 on Uber to visit various locations, ₹3,100 on food while searching for a home, ₹400 on phone calls and data, and losing ₹10,000 in token money. The person further added that they took 3 PTOs to look for a place to rent and lost ₹20,000 in the process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tenant claimed spending ₹45,000 in brokerage, ₹4,200 on Uber to visit various locations, ₹3,100 on food while searching for a home, ₹400 on phone calls and data, and losing ₹10,000 in token money. The person further added that they took 3 PTOs to look for a place to rent and lost ₹20,000 in the process. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The individual added, “Total cost to find one flat: ₹82,000+ That's on top of the security deposit ( ₹180,000) and first month's rent ( ₹90,000). So the actual cost of ‘finding a flat in Gurgaon’ was ₹3,52,000. Before I'd slept one night in the place.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The individual added, “Total cost to find one flat: ₹82,000+ That's on top of the security deposit ( ₹180,000) and first month's rent ( ₹90,000). So the actual cost of ‘finding a flat in Gurgaon’ was ₹3,52,000. Before I'd slept one night in the place.” {{/usCountry}}

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In addition to the financial aspect, according to the tenant, other factors left them mentally and physically exhausted. “The worst part? Of the 15+ brokers I called, at least 80% had never been inside the flat they were trying to show me. The photos were 2+ years old. A third of the listings were already rented. One flat had a tree outside the window that I luckily spotted (no sunlight during the day).”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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