Thai Airways passengers suffer panic attack, gasp for air after AC malfunctions: ‘Like torture’

Passengers on a Thai Airways flight TG 917 experienced panic attacks and gasped for air after the plane was halted for two hours due to an air conditioning system problem. As per reports, the incident occurred on July 25 on a Boeing 777, which was flying from London to Bangkok. As a result, passengers were locked inside the plane in heat and had crew members helping them. The flight was eventually cancelled entirely. The Thai Airways flight was cancelled after the problem did not resolve. (AP PHOTO.)

What happened on the flight?

Lamented Warawalan Maksaen, 26, a student at the University of Exeter, recounted her experience on the plane and told the New York Post, "People were stuck on the plane and couldn't leave. We were hot and couldn't breathe. At least in a sauna, you can leave when you want. This was like a form of torture."

Another passenger stated that the conditions were so hot that fliers began sweating heavily, and one allegedly had a panic episode. To make matters worse, Maksaen claims no food or water was offered throughout this time. After two hours, a flight attendant offered water in the kitchen and opened the door to allow fresh air in. (Also Read: 'I was suicidal': SpiceJet cabin crew alleges retaliation after raising mental health issues, airline reacts)

What solution were the passengers given?

Due to the airport's curfew, no technicians were accessible, thus the passengers were forced to deplane at 11 pm after being kept aboard the searing hot aircraft. While the flight was rescheduled for the following day, passengers were given two options- they could either wait at the airport for the next flight, or take a bus and go to a hotel.

"There was no help from the airline, and the last group of passengers waited aimlessly until the last three buses arrived at 2 am," said Maksaen.

The 26-year-old also informed that the flight only provided eight rooms and that families were prioritised, so she was left alone to find a hotel. (Also Read: Lice outbreak forces emergency landing of New York-bound American Airlines flight)

However, when she re-boarded the flight the next day at 3:45 pm the engine failed to start, forcing passengers to wait inside the plane before disembarking again. They were ultimately allowed to board the plane again at 6:49 pm.