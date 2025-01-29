Thai princess adopts dog who mourned dead owner outside 7-Eleven for weeks

A dog that went viral for mourning its dead owner outside a 7-Eleven grocery store in Thailand has been adopted by one of the country’s princesses. Princess Siribha Chudabhorn, a niece of Thailand’s current king Maha Vajiralongkorn, has adopted Moo Daeng, the dog who waited for its dead owner outside the store for weeks. Moo Daeng was adopted by Thailand's Princess Siribha Chudabhorn

According to The Strait Times, Moo Daeng’s owner was a homeless man who took the dog with him when he went begging outside the 7-Eleven store in Yamo Market, Nakhon Ratchasima every day. The dog, whose name means “red pork” in Thai, would rest outside the store at night.

However, Moo Daeng’s owner fell ill and died in November 2024. After his death, the grieving dog continued lying outside the 7-Eleven store, waiting for his owner to return. Pictures of Moo Daeng waiting for his owner first went viral on social media in January, earning him comparisons to Hachiko – the faithful dog who waited for nine years for his owner to return in Tokyo, Japan.

The staff and owners of the 7-Eleven store said they were looking after the dog. He was provided with blankets and toys as he continued lying in wait for his owner.

Moo Daeng gets adopted

Moo Daeng’s story gained worldwide attention as millions of people expressed their concern for his wellbeing. His fans can now breathe a sigh of relief, as last week it was revealed that the dog had been adopted by a Thai Princess.

Princess Siribha Chudabhorn, 42, announced on January 23 that the dog was under her care.

“To all of Moo Daeng’s fans, I want to bring you up to speed so you don’t have to worry, feel anxious or have unanswered questions after all the recent drama,” the official Facebook page of Princess Siribha announced.

She said that she first learned about Moo Daeng through a video where people came together to raise money for the dog’s medical treatment. Concerned about his welfare, she offered to adopt the dog.

The Thai princess explained that Moo Daeng was severely depressed. “All my dogs have experienced trauma, whether through abuse, abandonment or injury. But in Moo Daeng’s case, it’s severe depression,” she said.

“It is a condition that the mind cannot cope with,” the princess said, adding that she has been living with a similar condition for 9 to 10 years.

“I want to make everyone realize that this mental health condition, if not understood, can cause irreparable damage to Moo Daeng, both mentally and physically. While humans are able to hide their pain and appear normal on the outside, dogs are pure. They show exactly how they feel,” said Princess Siribha Chudabhorn.

The adoption process was documented by Mari-Mo Photography, which said that the princess had adopted Moo Daeng with the consent of the 7-Eleven owners and local authorities.

Moo Daeng was taken to Kasetsart University Veterinary Hospital for check ups and from there will be transported to the princess’s residence in Chiang Mai.