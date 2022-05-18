Thailand police finds Golden Retriever puppy, ‘charges’ it for getting lost and takes mugshot. Pic goes viral

What would you do if you stumbled upon a cute pupper wandering around aimlessly? Maybe you'd start by taking a picture and then uploading it to social media in the hopes of locating its human(s). However, this is not the case with these Thai cops. They chose to capture a mugshot of a missing puppy they found on the streets, accompanied with a sign stating that the puppy was 'charged' with getting lost.

This incident was posted about on Facebook by the Lumpini Police Station in Bangkok, Thailand. According to a translated version of the caption that was shared along with a few photos and videos of this lost Golden Retriever puppy on Facebook, At 7.30 p.m., the puppy was walking around Life 1 Wireless Condominium without its owner. The tiny Golden Retriever puppy was quickly picked up by police officials. They asked locally to see if someone knew who the puppy belonged with, but they received no responses.

Under a booking notice that read, "Name: Golden Retriever" and "Charge: Getting Lost," cops recorded and even got a mugshot of the furry criminal. This was reported by Satang.info - a portal for news, information and articles on Thailand. The post was not only complete with pictures and videos of the Golden Retriever puppy and its mugshot with the charges listed on it, but also of how it was taken care of.

Take a look at it for yourself right here:

The post was shared on Facebook on May 16 and has received more than 400 likes on it as of now. It has also gained several shares and a lot of media attention owing to the cuteness of it. However, it is interesting to note that the puppy has finally found its human and incidentally its way back home.

Here’s the update posted by Lumpini Police Station:

Many have posted congratulatory messages for the police station because it helped this little Golden Retriever puppy finally find its human. But what has received even more attention and praise is the unique and cute way through which the police station was able to do so.

Don't you think this Golden Retriever puppy is way too cute?