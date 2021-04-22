Home / Trending / ‘Thank youuu’: Doggo’s amusing way of showing gratitude after getting their meal is aww-worthy
‘Thank youuu’: Doggo’s amusing way of showing gratitude after getting their meal is aww-worthy

“And that’s how you say grace,” commented a Reddit user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 07:29 PM IST
The image shows the doggo howling.(Reddit)

Some doggos may be naughty and some may be goofy, but most of the doggos featured on the videos found on the Internet can be easily classified in the good boy or girl category. Case in point, this adorable doggo who sings ‘Thank you’ after receiving a meal. The clip shared on Reddit shows the pooch howling in the most amusing way that may just steal your heart.

The clip starts with a shot of two doggos, one white-furred and one black-furred standing in front of a place full of dog food. While the black-furred canine starts munching on the food, the white one goes on to do a long howl before having the food.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some six hours ago, the clip has garnered over 21,700 upvotes and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable doggo and shared their love through heart emojis in the comments. Many showered their appreciation for the doggo’s perfect voice with hilarious comments.

“Thank youuuuu,” wrote a Reddit user while voicing the probable thoughts on the pooch. “And that’s how you say grace,” commented another. "I shall howl for you the song of my people," joked a third.

“When you supposed to be praying but your little brother is already eating,” pointed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cute doggo?

dog video
