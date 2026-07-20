‘The beauty of India’: Man serves coconut to CJP protesters, internet praises his kindness

Small gestures of kindness can often leave a strong impression, especially when they come from people who simply want to help others. A video from the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar shows one such moment, where a man was seen serving food to protesters.

CJP protest video shows man serving food to protesters. (Instagram/@jamalashraf23)

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The clip shared on Instagram shows the man distributing coconut slices among people gathered at the protest site. His thoughtful gesture received appreciation from several viewers, who praised him for offering support in his own way.

The video was shared by Instagram user Jamal Ashraf. The caption read, "Gareeb insaan ka dil vaake hi bahut bada hota hai."

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In the video, the man can be seen walking through the gathering and handing out coconut slices to protesters who were present outside. The clip does not reveal details about the man or what motivated him to distribute food, but his simple act of sharing was appreciated by many online.

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Internet reacts to the gesture

Several social media users praised the man's kindness and said his gesture represented compassion and generosity. Many viewers focused on how a small effort to help others can create a meaningful impact.

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One user commented, "The beauty of India."

Another wrote, "Garibon ka dil bada hota hai."

A third said, "Salaam hai sir, aapko. Great work."

One viewer shared, "Heartbreaking! I have tears in my eyes watching this."

Another commented, "God bless him."

A user wrote, "Respect you sir, love you."

Another said, "No words for this man."

One comment read, "Sab ka dil bada nahi ho sakta."

Another added, "Yahi toh hai yaar hamara India."

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Many viewers said the video showed how kindness can come from unexpected places. Some users appreciated that the man chose to help people at the protest by providing food, while others said such moments reflect the spirit of looking out for one another.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)