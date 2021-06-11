The Family Man 2 creators react to Mumbai Police’s Chellam sir related advisory

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 is a hit among both critiques and fans. And, a special character from the film Chellam sir, played by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh, has now created a trend online. People are sharing all sorts of posts and memes related to the character. A day ago Uttar Pradesh police too came up with a hilarious advisory. Now, it is Mumbai Police who is spreading awareness through a post with Chellam sir twist. That’s not all, their post has also grabbed attention of many, including the filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the creators of the Amazon Prime Series The Family Man.

“Free pick-up and timely drop to lockup assured,” the Mumbai police tweeted. They also added a few hashtags - #DontBeEvenAMinimumAddict, #SayNoToDrugs, and #HoshMeinAao. The post is complete with an image featuring Chellam sir.

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 1,700 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments. This is the reply the post received from the joint Twitter handle of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Take a look at Mumbai Police's post and the creators' reaction:

