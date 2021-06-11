The Family Man 2 creators react to Mumbai Police’s Chellam sir related advisory

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 is a hit among both critiques and fans. And, a special character from the film Chellam sir, played by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh, has now created a trend online. People are sharing all sorts of posts and memes related to the character. A day ago Uttar Pradesh police too came up with a hilarious advisory. Now, it is Mumbai Police who is spreading awareness through a post with Chellam sir twist. That’s not all, their post has also grabbed attention of many, including the filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the creators of the Amazon Prime Series The Family Man.

“Free pick-up and timely drop to lockup assured,” the Mumbai police tweeted. They also added a few hashtags - #DontBeEvenAMinimumAddict, #SayNoToDrugs, and #HoshMeinAao. The post is complete with an image featuring Chellam sir.

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 1,700 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments. This is the reply the post received from the joint Twitter handle of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Take a look at Mumbai Police's post and the creators' reaction:

Love our cops for their sense of humour 😂

HAT Media team... @PoliceWaliPblic Chinmay Munghate, Anil Rajpurohit, and Sanika Sathyanesan you guys are the coolest!

Thank you @MumbaiPolice for everything! 🙏 — Raj & DK (@rajndk) June 10, 2021

This individual drew their inspiration from another Amazon Prime show Mirzapur and shared this meme:

Take a look at what others shared:

Chellam sir rocks 🤘😜 pic.twitter.com/M8qPejbMAa — प्रफुल्ल गमरे PRAFULL GAMARE (@prafull_tweetz) June 10, 2021

I just need to know who handles Mumbai Police twitter handle. The person is just out standing.😂 — GaneshG9627 (@ganeshgupta9627) June 11, 2021

Only Mumbai police can have such sense of humour. Kasa Kay 🙏🏻 — Rakessh (@rakesshsiingh30) June 10, 2021

Very good meme, especially the wording. — M.R.Sharma🇮🇳 (@mrsharma132) June 10, 2021

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s post on Chellam sir meme?

