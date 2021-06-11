Home / Trending / The Family Man 2 creators react to Mumbai Police’s Chellam sir related advisory
Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share Chellam sir related advisory, The character is a part of Manoj Bajpayee starrer Amazon Prime show The Family Man 2.(Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)
The Family Man 2 creators react to Mumbai Police’s Chellam sir related advisory

“Free pick-up and timely drop to lockup assured,” reads a part of the post shared by Mumbai Police.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 08:54 AM IST

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 is a hit among both critiques and fans. And, a special character from the film Chellam sir, played by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh, has now created a trend online. People are sharing all sorts of posts and memes related to the character. A day ago Uttar Pradesh police too came up with a hilarious advisory. Now, it is Mumbai Police who is spreading awareness through a post with Chellam sir twist. That’s not all, their post has also grabbed attention of many, including the filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the creators of the Amazon Prime Series The Family Man.

“Free pick-up and timely drop to lockup assured,” the Mumbai police tweeted. They also added a few hashtags - #DontBeEvenAMinimumAddict, #SayNoToDrugs, and #HoshMeinAao. The post is complete with an image featuring Chellam sir.

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 1,700 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments. This is the reply the post received from the joint Twitter handle of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Take a look at Mumbai Police's post and the creators' reaction:

This individual drew their inspiration from another Amazon Prime show Mirzapur and shared this meme:

Take a look at what others shared:

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s post on Chellam sir meme?

