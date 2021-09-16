The queen bee of a hive is shown in this picture. Can you spot it?

There is something entertaining about solving the ‘spot it’ posts. If you are someone who thinks that too, then here is a post you will absolutely love. The post challenges the netizens to spot the queen bee in the picture of a bee hive.

The picture was shared on the Instagram page texasbeeworks, managed by beekeeper Erika Thompson. The page is filled with different videos and images of bees shared along with informative captions. The case is same for the ‘spot it’ post too.

“There are a lot of new folks following along, and the bees and I are so grateful! Here’s a queen search challenge for all the beginners out there, or if you just want to build your queen finding confidence! Can you find the queen bee in this hive? She is the largest bee in the hive with a longer body, a more pointed abdomen, and a bald, black spot on her back. Swipe left for the answer and let me know how quickly you were able to spot her in the comments!” she wrote.

Did you spot the queen bee? Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 23,000 likes. It has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Yes, I found her,” wrote an Instagram user. “Huh. I usually get these right, and this one I did not. Interesting,” shared another. “I don't know why I get so happy when I get it right lol,” shared a third.

How long did it take you to spot the queen bee?

