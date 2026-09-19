‘The reality is haunting me’: Bengaluru developer with 15 YOE opens up about AI and imposter syndrome

A Bengaluru-based developer with 15 years of experience has opened up about his growing anxiety over AI and his place in the technology industry. In a Reddit post, he described feeling that the knowledge and experience he built over the years no longer feels enough. He also spoke about imposter syndrome, failed projects and his uncertainty about what to do next.

Developer opens up about AI fears

Bengaluru tech worker shares concerns about AI's impact on skills. (Representational image generated using AI)

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The developer said he has worked at eight companies and even spent six months working onsite. He also tried to build his own SaaS startup during the AI boom but said the venture failed, leading him to return to a job.

"Knowledge and experience feels obsolete," he wrote, adding that years of writing code have made him question whether his work was ever at the level he believed it was.

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He said the rapid growth of AI tools has made those doubts even stronger. Despite securing well-paid roles, he said he has struggled with imposter syndrome throughout his career.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the developer, he often presents himself as someone who is highly capable but feels he has "miserably failed" when it comes to executing projects. He recalled how some managers pushed him to perform better, while others told him directly that he lacked talent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the developer, he often presents himself as someone who is highly capable but feels he has "miserably failed" when it comes to executing projects. He recalled how some managers pushed him to perform better, while others told him directly that he lacked talent. {{/usCountry}}

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He said he eventually had to leave one job carrying that same feeling, before finding another, bigger role.

The developer also said he feels trapped because he does not know much outside the IT sector and does not have enough money to start a business. He has not spoken openly about his concerns with his family either, saying they continue to see him as their "superstar".

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Internet reacts

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The post resonated with several Reddit users, with some saying they had experienced similar doubts despite having years of experience.

"Same boat bro, 15 yoe and imposter syndrome. Felt as if I have written this note to myself," one user commented.

Another advised the developer to focus on earning while he can and not overthink the situation.

A third user suggested contributing to free and open-source software (FOSS) and using his existing experience to create something useful.

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"Even if a few people use it and appreciate it you may find the confidence to move forward," the user wrote.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)