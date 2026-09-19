'Something like this exists?': Pregnant doll with detachable baby shocks internet

The baby is dressed in clothes and placed in the doll’s arms. The process of removing the baby from the doll’s stomach left several viewers surprised.

In the clip, the doll is unboxed and its unusual design is demonstrated. It comes with a detachable baby that can be removed from the doll’s stomach and taken out of an amniotic bag. The doll’s stomach is then closed again.

The video was posted on Instagram with the caption, “Unboxing Zuru My Mini Baby Mom and Baby Surprise!”

A pregnant doll with a detachable baby has left social media users surprised after a video showing the toy’s unboxing was posted on Instagram. The unusual design allows the baby to be removed from the doll’s stomach before being dressed and placed in her arms.

Internet reacts The video received several reactions from viewers, with some describing the toy as strange or uncomfortable.

“I don’t think this is suitable for children,” one person commented.

“Something like this exists?” another user asked.

“Father sold separately,” one comment joked.

“This looks like a man’s idea of delivering a kid!” another person wrote.

Some viewers were more critical of the concept. “It’s one of the weirdest, most unpleasant and unnecessary toys I’ve ever seen, and I think it can negatively affect children’s thinking,” a user commented.

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Others reacted with humour to the idea of a doll giving birth. “I wish it was this easy,” one person wrote.

“How long will it take to raise that baby?” another asked.

“This is not for kids,” one user said.

Another viewer reacted to the unboxing itself, writing, “Jesus that was graphic.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)