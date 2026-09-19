IIM Kozhikode grad faces rejection after sending over 250 job applications: ‘Still not a single callback’

An IIM Kozhikode graduate with three years of data analytics experience took to Reddit after receiving zero callbacks despite sending over 250 job applications. Seeking career advice and hiring leads, the candidate highlighted their relentless cold emailing and job portal outreach with no success. The post struck a chord online, prompting experienced professionals to share similar struggles. The candidate asked for referrals and advice from Reddit users. (Representational image created using AI.)

“3 YOE + IIM-K MBA, 250+ applications, still not a single callback. Anyone hiring?” an individual wrote, adding, “Background: Engineer, worked 3 years in data analytics, then an MBA at IIM Kozhikode which I just finished. I don’t like my current company (Genman). So I've been throwing everything at the wall, that is, cold emailing recruiters and hiring managers, applying through LinkedIn, Naukri, iimjobs, you name it.”

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The candidate posted that they have already sent over 250 applications, but without any positive results. “Mostly straight up rejected, and for a good chunk of them I just... never hear back. Not one callback in all this.”

In the rest of the post, the candidate talked about their experience, the field in which they are seeking a job, and advice on how to get a job.