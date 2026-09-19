India@100: From catching up to setting the pace

When we talk about India@100, it is tempting to reach for numbers: $10 trillion, $20 trillion, or NITI Aayog's target of $30 trillion, with some stretching the vision to $40 trillion. But numbers raise a more fundamental question: What will a $30 trillion India mean for the everyday lives and economic opportunities of its citizens? India (Representative Image)

For its first 80 years, India's economic story was largely about catching up, building infrastructure, establishing institutions, developing capabilities and proving global competitiveness. The next two decades must be fundamentally different.

India now has a combination few economies can match: Scale, a large and relatively young workforce, digital public infrastructure and a growing technology ecosystem.

AI gives India the opportunity to do what it has done before with telecommunications and financial access: Leapfrog stages of development rather than simply follow the path taken by advanced economies.

We bypassed legacy landlines for mobile networks; we bypassed traditional banking infrastructure with UPI. AI could be the next, and biggest, leap yet.

India@80 was about proving we can build. India@100 must be about proving we can leapfrog.

But leapfrogging is not simply about building more technology. It is about putting technology to work at scale.

Over the past three decades, India has built a globally competitive services economy, turning its human capital into one of the country's most important economic strengths.

But AI changes the economics of that model.

As AI capabilities become more accessible, India's opportunity extends beyond supplying talent to the world's enterprises. It is to put AI to work on domestic challenges at scale and, in doing so, build solutions that can eventually travel to the rest of the world.

This means moving beyond building AI capability to deploying it across public administration, health care delivery, education, manufacturing and agriculture.

The objective is not simply to replace human labour. It is to augment human judgment—helping people make better decisions, deliver better services and solve problems that were once too costly or complex to attempt.

And this is where India has a potentially unusual advantage. We have the people, the digital public infrastructure, the diversity of languages and contexts, and the sheer volume of real-world interactions on which to build and test AI systems.

That complexity is also a uniquely large laboratory—for building intelligence that works for everyone.

India needs AI because of its scale. And AI needs India because of that same scale.

The developmental task used to be about building physical and digital systems. The next phase is about making those systems capable of sensing what is happening, helping people make better decisions, acting with speed and precision, and doing all of this within a framework that people can trust.

I think of the next generation of India's execution infrastructure through four capabilities: Sense, decide, act and govern.

The first three make AI useful. The fourth makes it trustworthy. At India's scale, that is not optional.

India has already built important foundations for this. Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, GSTN, ABHA and other digital public infrastructure have enabled enormous volumes of digital activity and increasingly interoperable systems. The challenge now is to turn those signals into better outcomes, not simply more transactions.

The potential is enormous: A farmer who gets advice tuned to local weather and crop conditions, a city that adjusts to traffic in real time, public services that anticipate needs instead of waiting for complaints.

But intelligence without governance is not progress.

The gap is already visible. A recent study found that while AI adoption is accelerating, only 22% of organisations have implemented AI testing, auditing and risk assessment. The same study found 54% of organisations already using agentic AI systems that can act on their own, while just 3% have redesigned their work to keep people in control of it.

As AI takes on more work independently, the need for clear accountability, oversight and guardrails becomes more important.

Consider health care. If an AI system helps a primary-health worker identify a patient at high risk of a serious disease, the potential benefit at India's scale is enormous. But what happens when the AI is wrong? Can the health worker override it? What happens if the system works well in English but performs poorly for a regional language or a particular population?

For India, therefore, governance cannot be an afterthought added after the technology is built. It has to be part of the architecture from the beginning—ensuring transparency, accountability, privacy, human oversight and meaningful avenues for redress.

Trust is not a brake on AI adoption. It is what will allow AI to scale.

We often describe India's 1.4 billion people as a demographic dividend. But population size alone does not create prosperity.

The dividend can be realised only if we equip people to become productive, and skilled, with access to quality education, health care and high-value employment.

AI can play an important role here as well.

The opportunity is not simply to create more AI engineers. It is to use AI to augment the capabilities of millions of people—helping a health care worker make better decisions, a teacher personalise learning, a small business compete more effectively, or a farmer respond to changing conditions.

If we can combine India's demographic scale with technology that augments human capability, the impact can extend far beyond the technology sector.

India@80 demonstrated the country's ability to build institutions and capabilities. India@100 will be defined by how effectively India can bring together people, capital, technology and intelligence to deliver outcomes that citizens trust.

Economic scale alone does not guarantee a prosperous society. We will celebrate the GDP milestones, but the ultimate metric for India@100 will not be trillions of dollars.

It will be measured by whether the average citizen can say: "I have real opportunity. My children have better options than I had. The public systems around me work. My standard of living is consistently improving, and I trust that the next generation will thrive."

That is the standard against which India’s development should ultimately be measured — not simply by the size of its economy, but by the outcomes it delivers for its citizens.

And by 2047, the ambition should be for India to move from learning from the world to becoming a country the world learns from.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Sumeet Mathur, senior vice president and managing director, ServiceNow India Technology & Business Centre.