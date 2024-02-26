‘The reason they got extinct’: ‘Dinosaurs’ dance to Pakistani song Nach Punjaban, video sparks laughter

A video capturing a group of "dinosaurs" dancing their hearts out to a hit Pakistani track was shared on social media. Before you start wondering how this extinct species came alive, the dinosaurs are people wearing T-rex costumes. Their dance to the song Nach Punjaban has left people amused. The image is taken from a video that shows ‘dinosaurs’ dancing to the Pakistani song Nach Punjaban. (TikTok/@gill7333)

The video is posted on Instagram with laughing out loud emoticons. In the clip, a crowd is seen looking at a group gathered on a stage in T-rex costumes. Soon, they show their synchronised moves to the song Nach Punjaban.

Take a look at this video of “dinosaurs” dancing to a hit track:

The video was posted two days ago. Since then, the share has collected close to 1.8 million views. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this dance video?

“If Jurassic World was made in India,” wrote an Instagram user. “Never seen a T-Rex doing Bhangra… Pakistan is not for beginners,” added another, using a popular meme trend. “The reason they got extinct! Because they did a blast on the dance floor,” joked a third. “Jurassic World in Pakistan is insane,” posted a fourth.

About Nach Punjaban:

The song Nach Punjaban was sung by Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq back in 2002. A rendition of the song was later used in the Indian film JugJugg Jeeyo in 2022. The new version is sung by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi and Romy.

This is not the first time people were captured engaged in various activities while wearing T-rex costumes. In fact, there is a T-Rex World Championship that takes place every year. People taking part in the competition race each other while wearing inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur costumes. This unique event takes place in the US.

What are your thoughts on this dance video? How would you react if you came across a live performance by dinosaurs?