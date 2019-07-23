Cops can’t stop laughing during ‘dinosaur’ chase, video will make you LOL too

A hilarious video has recently surfaced on the Internet that shows police chasing a ‘T-Rex’ down the street. Wait... what? The scene that may look like a budget version of the Jurassic Park film series shows cops pursuing the ‘dinosaur’ on the run.

If you are worried that the extinct species has come back to life, then don’t be. The reptile is actually a fancy dress reveller wearing a huge ‘T-Rex’ costume. Captured on the dash cam of the police car, the video is now making people laugh out loud after it was shared on Twitter by Charles Cross Police Team. In the clip, the officers are heard laughing hysterically and one of them even jokes about its impressive speed.

“Just another late shift in #Plymouth - We can confirm the Doyouthinkhesawus is NOT extinct and they can run real fast! Let’s hear your best ‘Why did the dinosaur cross the road’ jokes please,” reads the post’s caption which was shared on July 21.

Just another late shift in #Plymouth - We can confirm the Doyouthinkhesawus is NOT extinct and they can run real fast! Let’s hear your best ‘Why did the dinosaur cross the road’ jokes please.... #Doyouthinkhesawus #DinosaurCostume #LateShiftAntics @UKCopHumour @BullshirePolice pic.twitter.com/GUc6Z6aR1A — Charles Cross Police Team (@CharlesCrossLPP) July 21, 2019

Tweeple soon took a liking to the post and dropped different kinds of comments. While some tweeted jokes, others posted funny dinosaur gifs.

“Looks like a Staggersaurus,” wrote a Twitter user. “Absolutely hilarious. The Heranasaurousrex a rare sighting indeed in the back streets of Plymouth,” jokingly commented another.

Check out how others reacted:

Next time he won't be running 😂 pic.twitter.com/vND5tXDoQt — ☘️ 💖 (@Loves_Pink_Gin) July 22, 2019

Why did the dinosaur cross the road?

To get to its dinghy, obvs.#DoYouThinkHeSawUs pic.twitter.com/daAPppKdK2 — june lewins (@joonloons) July 22, 2019

Trying to escape the long arm of the law. — Jay Tuvz (@JayTuvz) July 21, 2019

OMG saw this earlier and I’m still laughing it keeps popping into my mind and I’m off again 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Pauline Cummings (@Pauline78331429) July 22, 2019

What do you think about the video of this running ‘dinosaur?’

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 11:41 IST