trending

The Rock’s video on his dog’s ‘judgmental look’ will leave you in splits

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took to Instagram to share the post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 04:17 PM IST
The video will leave you giggling hard.(Instagram/@therock)

A video shared by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson about his dog’s “judgmental look” had now sparked laughter among people. There is a possibility that his post will leave you giggling hard too.

Shared on Instagram about five hours ago, the video shows the dog looking at Johnson. What is even cuter is The Rock’s expression to the whole affair.

“Midnight- my work day is done, everyone’s asleep and now it’s just me, mindless channel surfing and eating some steak and rice. Til’ this gremlin sticks his alien head under my arm and starts judging me HARD for eating out of my usual, plastic utensils and tin containers. Plus he wants me to share. What nerve,” The Rock wrote.

Take a look at the hilarious video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 1.6 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“A Perfectorer!” wrote an Instagram user. “Haha,” shared another. There were many who shared fire or laughing out loud emojis to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

