The Rock tells daughter he is a dinosaur, her reaction will melt your heart

Do you follow Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on Instagram? If yes, there is a chance you may have come across the adorable posts he shares about his daughter Tia. Just like this recent one showing the little one inspecting his hands. Even if you don’t follow him on the video and photo sharing site, this post about him being an affectionate and fun dad may win your over.

The post consists of two pictures. One of the images capture Tia inspecting her daddy’s callouses. The other photograph showcases her reaction on being told that The Rock is actually a 250 million years old dinosaur.

“Swipe left. 1st pic is lil’ Tia’s deep fascination with daddy’s callouses and how they feel and what they mean? 2nd pic is the look when I tell her “it means that Daddy’s actually a dinosaur who’s 250 million years old” Johnson shared alongside the images.

Take a look at the post which may leave you grinning ear to ear:

Since being shared about ten hours ago, the post has gathered more than 2.5 million likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. People couldn’t stop gushing over the cuteness of the post. Many shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

“You’re a fantastic man,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so cute,” expressed another. “Aww, she’s adorable,” said a third.

What do you think of the post?

