The Rock tells daughter he is a dinosaur, her reaction will melt your heart
Do you follow Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on Instagram? If yes, there is a chance you may have come across the adorable posts he shares about his daughter Tia. Just like this recent one showing the little one inspecting his hands. Even if you don’t follow him on the video and photo sharing site, this post about him being an affectionate and fun dad may win your over.
The post consists of two pictures. One of the images capture Tia inspecting her daddy’s callouses. The other photograph showcases her reaction on being told that The Rock is actually a 250 million years old dinosaur.
“Swipe left. 1st pic is lil’ Tia’s deep fascination with daddy’s callouses and how they feel and what they mean? 2nd pic is the look when I tell her “it means that Daddy’s actually a dinosaur who’s 250 million years old” Johnson shared alongside the images.
Take a look at the post which may leave you grinning ear to ear:
Since being shared about ten hours ago, the post has gathered more than 2.5 million likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. People couldn’t stop gushing over the cuteness of the post. Many shared heart emojis to express their reactions.
“You’re a fantastic man,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so cute,” expressed another. “Aww, she’s adorable,” said a third.
What do you think of the post?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Surat Police uses Daft Punk reference to share road safety post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dad treats daughter with different dishes as she works from home. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video shows kitty’s beard grooming session for human. It may melt your heart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a first, a Canadian river wins legal rights to safeguard the environment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman’s hilarious rant on offices reopening has netizens in splits. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat strongly denies to get off human's lap, clip is too cute to miss. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Fake news peddlers be like’: Assam Police’s post gets Arijit Singh song twist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New alpine plant species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Baby koala comes out of mom’s pouch for first time, makes public debut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baarack from the brink: 35 kg fleece shorn off rescued wild sheep in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog follows human around, ‘pretends’ to be invisible every time he is spotted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
139-year-old two-storey house moved 6 blocks. Watch jaw-dropping video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSE halts trading due to technical glitch, Twitter reacts with hilarious memes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pic of Baghpat’s chaat vendor ‘Chacha’ is people’s latest meme obsession
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Oval Office walk-in privileges’: Post about ‘First Dogs’ wins people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox