The Undertaker scares off a shark with a simple stare down

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has retired from professional wrestling and no longer faces an opponent in the ring. However, his retirement does not lessen the intensity and power of his iconic death stare. And recent videos of him protecting his wife from a possible shark attack show just that. In these videos, The Undertaker fearlessly safeguards his wife by locking his eyes on the shark swimming dangerously close to her.

The Undertaker staring at the shark swimming dangerously close to his wife. (Instagram/@mimicalacool)

The post was shared on Instagram by Michelle McCool-Calaway, American professional wrestler and wife of The Undertaker. “I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this ‘vegetation’ looked a lot like a shark. So I texted hubby @undertaker. Kinda digging that last picture. A lot,” she wrote while sharing two videos and a picture with the hashtag #myprotector. In one of the videos, McCool is heard saying, “Guess I wasn’t big enough to scare him away, but you are.”

Watch the videos shared on Instagram here:

The post was shared two days ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 52,700 likes. Additionally, many took to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“The shark didn’t want to go one on one with The Undertaker!” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “I completely expected the last picture to be Mark holding the shark.” “Only the deadman can wear all black to the beach & scare off a shark,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “For the love of God. That’s a NURSE SHARK. Basically a big goldfish.” “I think you forgot your husband is THE Undertaker, lol. That shark wanted no smoke,” joined a fifth. A sixth remarked, “Good God! The Undertaker just tombstoned that shark!”

An individual joked, “Even sharks are scared of the dead man lol,” while another joined, “When you’re a shark and you see @undertaker on the beach, and you decide to leave.”

