The way this dog looks at its human whenever on a walk is absolutely adorable

When you scroll through social media feeds do you often find yourself looking for animal videos that can leave you with a smile? Then here is a clip that may make you very happy. This video shows a dog looking lovingly at its human while on walks. There is a chance that the video will make you say aww too.

“You are their world,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Reddit. The share is complete with a heart emoticon. The video opens to show a dog turning its head to look at its human - not visible on screen - while taking a walk. The clip is actually a montage of small videos that show the adorable pooch doing the same thing over and over again.

The video has been posted about two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 67,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“My Boxer actually just looks at me like that while I read/game. It's so cute. I just turn around, she is on the bed closest to me and looks like this,” expressed a Reddit user. “My dog looks at my dad like that, with the rest of us mortal is just if we have food,” shared another. “Happy, happy dog, happy happy dog,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

